Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:41 AM

5187 Tew Lane Southwest

5187 Tew Lane Southwest · (404) 948-3050
Location

5187 Tew Lane Southwest, Covington, GA 30014

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2-story, 3 bed, 2-1/2 bath home.The exterior features Hardi plank siding with brick accents, 30-yr architectural shingles and sidewalk community. The interior is highlighted by woodgrain luxury vinyl plank flooring on entire main level, upstairs hall, laundry and all baths. The home features designer paint color, stainless appliance package that includes, freezer top refrigerator & microwave hood vent. Granite countertops in kitchen and all baths. All electric w/ energy efficient heat pump system and hot water heater. Freshly sodded yard. Conveniently located near I-20 and 1 mile from Hot downtown Covington.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5187 Tew Lane Southwest have any available units?
5187 Tew Lane Southwest has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5187 Tew Lane Southwest have?
Some of 5187 Tew Lane Southwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5187 Tew Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
5187 Tew Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5187 Tew Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5187 Tew Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 5187 Tew Lane Southwest offer parking?
No, 5187 Tew Lane Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 5187 Tew Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5187 Tew Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5187 Tew Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 5187 Tew Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 5187 Tew Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 5187 Tew Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5187 Tew Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5187 Tew Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5187 Tew Lane Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5187 Tew Lane Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
