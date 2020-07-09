5187 Tew Lane Southwest

Amenities

2-story, 3 bed, 2-1/2 bath home.The exterior features Hardi plank siding with brick accents, 30-yr architectural shingles and sidewalk community. The interior is highlighted by woodgrain luxury vinyl plank flooring on entire main level, upstairs hall, laundry and all baths. The home features designer paint color, stainless appliance package that includes, freezer top refrigerator & microwave hood vent. Granite countertops in kitchen and all baths. All electric w/ energy efficient heat pump system and hot water heater. Freshly sodded yard. Conveniently located near I-20 and 1 mile from Hot downtown Covington.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.