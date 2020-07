Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly cc payments community garden e-payments internet access online portal sauna

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Terraces at Fieldstone sets the standard for style and comfort in the heart of Conyers. This luxurious apartment community is situated amidst lush landscaping, mature trees, and a beautiful 10-acre lake. Known for its gorgeous landscape and tranquil surrounding. Inside our gates enjoy sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, stroll along the walking trail or play on the lighted tennis courts. Experience life in abundance here at Fieldstone!