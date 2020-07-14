All apartments in Conyers
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Keswick Village

2811 Keswick Village Ct · (770) 860-1955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA 30013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

GRAND A-1

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

GRAND B-1

$935

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

2 Bedrooms

CHURCHILL-1

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

BELMONT-1

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

3 Bedrooms

KESWICK-1

$1,335

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1554 sqft

PREAKNESS-1

$1,195

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1355 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Keswick Village.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
package receiving
playground
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time. You dreamed of a neighborhood where life seemed to slow down, take a gentler pace, where you could breathe fresh air, enjoy recreational activities, or shop with your friends. At Keswick Village you can live the dream, all within a short distance from your new home. Situated at the entrance to the Georgia International Horse Park, Keswick Village offers residents the best in amenities, like designer kitchens, fireplaces, and a convenient fitness center. An equine center nearby provides you with the opportunity to enjoy a love of horses unlike any other in the area, all close to your front door. Tree-lined streets with sidewalks create a hometown feel at Keswick Village, where life returns to a simpler time. Take advantage of an Arnold Palmer-designed 18-hole golf course within walking distance , or enjoy a stroll along the banks of the Yellow River. A new lifestyle awaits you. We invite you to stay awhile and see for yourself that the value you receive from our professional staff is second to none. Keswick Village... now you're in the winner's circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: 60 lb weight limit with breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Keswick Village have any available units?
Keswick Village offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $925, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $995, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,335. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Keswick Village have?
Some of Keswick Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Keswick Village currently offering any rent specials?
Keswick Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Keswick Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Keswick Village is pet friendly.
Does Keswick Village offer parking?
No, Keswick Village does not offer parking.
Does Keswick Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Keswick Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Keswick Village have a pool?
Yes, Keswick Village has a pool.
Does Keswick Village have accessible units?
No, Keswick Village does not have accessible units.
Does Keswick Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Keswick Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Keswick Village have units with air conditioning?
No, Keswick Village does not have units with air conditioning.

