Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard e-payments package receiving playground

At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time. You dreamed of a neighborhood where life seemed to slow down, take a gentler pace, where you could breathe fresh air, enjoy recreational activities, or shop with your friends. At Keswick Village you can live the dream, all within a short distance from your new home. Situated at the entrance to the Georgia International Horse Park, Keswick Village offers residents the best in amenities, like designer kitchens, fireplaces, and a convenient fitness center. An equine center nearby provides you with the opportunity to enjoy a love of horses unlike any other in the area, all close to your front door. Tree-lined streets with sidewalks create a hometown feel at Keswick Village, where life returns to a simpler time. Take advantage of an Arnold Palmer-designed 18-hole golf course within walking distance , or enjoy a stroll along the banks of the Yellow River. A new lifestyle awaits you. We invite you to stay awhile and see for yourself that the value you receive from our professional staff is second to none. Keswick Village... now you're in the winner's circle.