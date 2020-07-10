Sign Up
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
849 Park Pl NE B
849 Park Pl NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
849 Park Pl NE, Conyers, GA 30012
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clean great location close to everything must see section 8 welcome
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 849 Park Pl NE B have any available units?
849 Park Pl NE B doesn't have any available units at this time.
Conyers, GA
.
What amenities does 849 Park Pl NE B have?
Some of 849 Park Pl NE B's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 849 Park Pl NE B currently offering any rent specials?
849 Park Pl NE B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 Park Pl NE B pet-friendly?
No, 849 Park Pl NE B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Conyers
.
Does 849 Park Pl NE B offer parking?
No, 849 Park Pl NE B does not offer parking.
Does 849 Park Pl NE B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 Park Pl NE B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 Park Pl NE B have a pool?
No, 849 Park Pl NE B does not have a pool.
Does 849 Park Pl NE B have accessible units?
No, 849 Park Pl NE B does not have accessible units.
Does 849 Park Pl NE B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 Park Pl NE B has units with dishwashers.
Does 849 Park Pl NE B have units with air conditioning?
No, 849 Park Pl NE B does not have units with air conditioning.
