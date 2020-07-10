All apartments in Conyers
Find more places like
849 Park Pl NE B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conyers, GA
/
849 Park Pl NE B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

849 Park Pl NE B

849 Park Pl NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conyers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

849 Park Pl NE, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clean great location close to everything must see section 8 welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Similar Listings

Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd
Conyers, GA 30013
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 849 Park Pl NE B have any available units?
849 Park Pl NE B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 849 Park Pl NE B have?
Some of 849 Park Pl NE B's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 Park Pl NE B currently offering any rent specials?
849 Park Pl NE B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 Park Pl NE B pet-friendly?
No, 849 Park Pl NE B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 849 Park Pl NE B offer parking?
No, 849 Park Pl NE B does not offer parking.
Does 849 Park Pl NE B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 Park Pl NE B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 Park Pl NE B have a pool?
No, 849 Park Pl NE B does not have a pool.
Does 849 Park Pl NE B have accessible units?
No, 849 Park Pl NE B does not have accessible units.
Does 849 Park Pl NE B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 Park Pl NE B has units with dishwashers.
Does 849 Park Pl NE B have units with air conditioning?
No, 849 Park Pl NE B does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Conyers 1 BedroomsConyers 2 BedroomsConyers Apartments with BalconyConyers Apartments with PoolConyers Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityUniversity of GeorgiaLife UniversityMorehouse College