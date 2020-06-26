Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Conyers
Find more places like 846 Park Place NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Conyers, GA
/
846 Park Place NE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
846 Park Place NE
846 Park Pl NE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conyers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
846 Park Pl NE, Conyers, GA 30012
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally renovated End Unit in desired Conyers. Close to shopping centers, restaurants and easy access to I-20. Owner prefers lease longer then 12 month. Utilities and furniture is included in lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 846 Park Place NE have any available units?
846 Park Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Conyers, GA
.
What amenities does 846 Park Place NE have?
Some of 846 Park Place NE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 846 Park Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
846 Park Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 Park Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 846 Park Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Conyers
.
Does 846 Park Place NE offer parking?
No, 846 Park Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 846 Park Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 Park Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 Park Place NE have a pool?
No, 846 Park Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 846 Park Place NE have accessible units?
No, 846 Park Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 846 Park Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 846 Park Place NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 846 Park Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 846 Park Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd
Conyers, GA 30013
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Similar Pages
Conyers 1 Bedrooms
Conyers 2 Bedrooms
Conyers Apartments with Balcony
Conyers Dog Friendly Apartments
Conyers Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
East Point, GA
Suwanee, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Austell, GA
Fairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College