Last updated December 23 2019 at 8:08 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
654 Browning Ln Se
654 Browning Lane Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conyers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
654 Browning Lane Southeast, Conyers, GA 30013
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Two minutes from I20, 30 minutes from Atlanta
Elementary School, Memorial Middle School, Salem High School District
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 654 Browning Ln Se have any available units?
654 Browning Ln Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Conyers, GA
.
What amenities does 654 Browning Ln Se have?
Some of 654 Browning Ln Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 654 Browning Ln Se currently offering any rent specials?
654 Browning Ln Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Browning Ln Se pet-friendly?
No, 654 Browning Ln Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Conyers
.
Does 654 Browning Ln Se offer parking?
Yes, 654 Browning Ln Se offers parking.
Does 654 Browning Ln Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 654 Browning Ln Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Browning Ln Se have a pool?
No, 654 Browning Ln Se does not have a pool.
Does 654 Browning Ln Se have accessible units?
No, 654 Browning Ln Se does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Browning Ln Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 654 Browning Ln Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 654 Browning Ln Se have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 654 Browning Ln Se has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
