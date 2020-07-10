211 Odyssey Turn

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome in sidewalk community! Upgraded wood look laminate flooring on main floor. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, pantry, fridge, stove, and dishwasher. All bedrooms on 2nd floor. Call agent for more info or details!