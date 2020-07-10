All apartments in Conyers
Find more places like 211 Odyssey Turn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conyers, GA
/
211 Odyssey Turn
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:21 PM

211 Odyssey Turn

211 NW Odyssey · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conyers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

211 NW Odyssey, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome in sidewalk community! Upgraded wood look laminate flooring on main floor. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, pantry, fridge, stove, and dishwasher. All bedrooms on 2nd floor. Call agent for more info or details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Odyssey Turn have any available units?
211 Odyssey Turn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 211 Odyssey Turn have?
Some of 211 Odyssey Turn's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Odyssey Turn currently offering any rent specials?
211 Odyssey Turn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Odyssey Turn pet-friendly?
No, 211 Odyssey Turn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 211 Odyssey Turn offer parking?
No, 211 Odyssey Turn does not offer parking.
Does 211 Odyssey Turn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Odyssey Turn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Odyssey Turn have a pool?
No, 211 Odyssey Turn does not have a pool.
Does 211 Odyssey Turn have accessible units?
No, 211 Odyssey Turn does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Odyssey Turn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Odyssey Turn has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Odyssey Turn have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Odyssey Turn does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd
Conyers, GA 30013

Similar Pages

Conyers 1 BedroomsConyers 2 Bedrooms
Conyers Apartments with BalconyConyers Apartments with Pool
Conyers Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College