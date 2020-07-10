3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome in sidewalk community! Upgraded wood look laminate flooring on main floor. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, pantry, fridge, stove, and dishwasher. All bedrooms on 2nd floor. Call agent for more info or details!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 211 Odyssey Turn have any available units?
211 Odyssey Turn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 211 Odyssey Turn have?
Some of 211 Odyssey Turn's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Odyssey Turn currently offering any rent specials?
211 Odyssey Turn is not currently offering any rent specials.