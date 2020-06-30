Rent Calculator
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM
209 Odyssey Turn
209 NW Odyssey
·
No Longer Available
Location
209 NW Odyssey, Conyers, GA 30012
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated spacious townhome, new stove, microwave, dishwasher, privet rear entry, rear deck, close to I-20, close to shopping center, schools and hospital.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 209 Odyssey Turn have any available units?
209 Odyssey Turn doesn't have any available units at this time.
Conyers, GA
.
What amenities does 209 Odyssey Turn have?
Some of 209 Odyssey Turn's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 209 Odyssey Turn currently offering any rent specials?
209 Odyssey Turn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Odyssey Turn pet-friendly?
No, 209 Odyssey Turn is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Conyers
.
Does 209 Odyssey Turn offer parking?
No, 209 Odyssey Turn does not offer parking.
Does 209 Odyssey Turn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Odyssey Turn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Odyssey Turn have a pool?
No, 209 Odyssey Turn does not have a pool.
Does 209 Odyssey Turn have accessible units?
No, 209 Odyssey Turn does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Odyssey Turn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Odyssey Turn has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Odyssey Turn have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Odyssey Turn does not have units with air conditioning.
Conyers, GA 30013
