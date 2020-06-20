All apartments in Conyers
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

205 Odyssey Turn

205 NW Odyssey · (678) 782-7447
Location

205 NW Odyssey, Conyers, GA 30012

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 205 Odyssey Turn · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1356 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Conyers! - Get a BEAUTIFUL New Start at This Incredible Townhome! Greets you with a 2 Story Foyer, Wood Floors throughout the main floor, Bright Kitchen with all appliances & pantry, Master Bedroom with en suite bath & walk-in closet, and 2 Additional Bedrooms upstairs! Super close to plenty of restaurants & shopping. DON'T MISS IT - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5778621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Odyssey Turn have any available units?
205 Odyssey Turn has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 205 Odyssey Turn currently offering any rent specials?
205 Odyssey Turn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Odyssey Turn pet-friendly?
No, 205 Odyssey Turn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 205 Odyssey Turn offer parking?
No, 205 Odyssey Turn does not offer parking.
Does 205 Odyssey Turn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Odyssey Turn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Odyssey Turn have a pool?
No, 205 Odyssey Turn does not have a pool.
Does 205 Odyssey Turn have accessible units?
No, 205 Odyssey Turn does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Odyssey Turn have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Odyssey Turn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Odyssey Turn have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 Odyssey Turn has units with air conditioning.
