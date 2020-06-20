205 Odyssey Turn

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Conyers! - Get a BEAUTIFUL New Start at This Incredible Townhome! Greets you with a 2 Story Foyer, Wood Floors throughout the main floor, Bright Kitchen with all appliances & pantry, Master Bedroom with en suite bath & walk-in closet, and 2 Additional Bedrooms upstairs! Super close to plenty of restaurants & shopping. DON'T MISS IT - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE5778621)