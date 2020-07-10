All apartments in Conyers
Find more places like 2010 Briar Creek Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conyers, GA
/
2010 Briar Creek Ct
Last updated November 4 2019 at 12:45 AM

2010 Briar Creek Ct

2010 NE Briar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conyers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2010 NE Briar, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location, this property features 3 bedroom 2.5 baths, large living area, spacious kitchen with all appliances included. Perfect layout. Large spacious rooms. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Briar Creek Ct have any available units?
2010 Briar Creek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 2010 Briar Creek Ct have?
Some of 2010 Briar Creek Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 Briar Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Briar Creek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Briar Creek Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2010 Briar Creek Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 2010 Briar Creek Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2010 Briar Creek Ct offers parking.
Does 2010 Briar Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 Briar Creek Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Briar Creek Ct have a pool?
No, 2010 Briar Creek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Briar Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 2010 Briar Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Briar Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 Briar Creek Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 Briar Creek Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 Briar Creek Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd
Conyers, GA 30013
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013

Similar Pages

Conyers 1 BedroomsConyers 2 Bedrooms
Conyers Apartments with BalconyConyers Apartments with Pool
Conyers Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College