Great location, this property features 3 bedroom 2.5 baths, large living area, spacious kitchen with all appliances included. Perfect layout. Large spacious rooms. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2010 Briar Creek Ct have any available units?
2010 Briar Creek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 2010 Briar Creek Ct have?
Some of 2010 Briar Creek Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 Briar Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Briar Creek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.