1999 Bridgestone Cir

Beautiful and spacious 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home home with formal Living and Dining areas. Large eat in kitchen with view to the family room. Oversized Master bedroom. Bedroom on main with full bathroom. Pls text for appointment or use Showing Time.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
