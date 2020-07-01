All apartments in Conyers
Last updated June 29 2020 at 6:42 PM

1923 Bridgestone Circle

1923 Bridgestone Circle · (678) 223-0540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1923 Bridgestone Circle, Conyers, GA 30012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3291 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! If home is equipped with a pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Bridgestone Circle have any available units?
1923 Bridgestone Circle has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1923 Bridgestone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Bridgestone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Bridgestone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Bridgestone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1923 Bridgestone Circle offer parking?
No, 1923 Bridgestone Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1923 Bridgestone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Bridgestone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Bridgestone Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1923 Bridgestone Circle has a pool.
Does 1923 Bridgestone Circle have accessible units?
No, 1923 Bridgestone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Bridgestone Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Bridgestone Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Bridgestone Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 Bridgestone Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
