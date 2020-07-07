All apartments in Conyers
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:14 PM

1791 Big Horn Court Southeast

1791 Big Horn Ct SE · No Longer Available
Location

1791 Big Horn Ct SE, Conyers, GA 30013

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.

Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at https://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1791 Big Horn Court Southeast have any available units?
1791 Big Horn Court Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
Is 1791 Big Horn Court Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1791 Big Horn Court Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1791 Big Horn Court Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1791 Big Horn Court Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1791 Big Horn Court Southeast offer parking?
No, 1791 Big Horn Court Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1791 Big Horn Court Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1791 Big Horn Court Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1791 Big Horn Court Southeast have a pool?
No, 1791 Big Horn Court Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1791 Big Horn Court Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1791 Big Horn Court Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1791 Big Horn Court Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1791 Big Horn Court Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1791 Big Horn Court Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1791 Big Horn Court Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

