Conyers, GA
1755 Fox Chase Ct
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:26 PM

1755 Fox Chase Ct

1755 Fox Chase Ct SE · No Longer Available
Location

1755 Fox Chase Ct SE, Conyers, GA 30013

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home with tile floors, fireplace and storage room out back. This end unit is located on a cul-de-sac. Total electric. Call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Fox Chase Ct have any available units?
1755 Fox Chase Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1755 Fox Chase Ct have?
Some of 1755 Fox Chase Ct's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 Fox Chase Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Fox Chase Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Fox Chase Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1755 Fox Chase Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1755 Fox Chase Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1755 Fox Chase Ct offers parking.
Does 1755 Fox Chase Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 Fox Chase Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Fox Chase Ct have a pool?
No, 1755 Fox Chase Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1755 Fox Chase Ct have accessible units?
No, 1755 Fox Chase Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Fox Chase Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1755 Fox Chase Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 Fox Chase Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1755 Fox Chase Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
