1743 Fox Chase Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 beds 2 baths Ranch Home. New paint with laminate flooring and new carpet throughout. Ready to move in now! Nice renovated kitchen with new modern stainless steel appliances. Large family room and separate dining room . Nice size secondary rooms and good sized master suite. Easy access to shopping and highway.