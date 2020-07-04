Renovated 3 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms, corner lt cozy townhouse in a quiet street, fenced backyard with a storage place, master on main, fireplace in living room,close to park, shopping center in walking distance, close to I-20
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1698 Winchester Way SE have any available units?
1698 Winchester Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1698 Winchester Way SE have?
Some of 1698 Winchester Way SE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1698 Winchester Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
1698 Winchester Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.