Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1460 Big Bear Cv

1460 NE Big Bear Cv · No Longer Available
Location

1460 NE Big Bear Cv, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Charming 2bd/2ba quadraplex. Private area, and nice size yard. Home is close to schools and shopping. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 Big Bear Cv have any available units?
1460 Big Bear Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
Is 1460 Big Bear Cv currently offering any rent specials?
1460 Big Bear Cv isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 Big Bear Cv pet-friendly?
No, 1460 Big Bear Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1460 Big Bear Cv offer parking?
No, 1460 Big Bear Cv does not offer parking.
Does 1460 Big Bear Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 Big Bear Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 Big Bear Cv have a pool?
No, 1460 Big Bear Cv does not have a pool.
Does 1460 Big Bear Cv have accessible units?
No, 1460 Big Bear Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 Big Bear Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 1460 Big Bear Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1460 Big Bear Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 1460 Big Bear Cv does not have units with air conditioning.
