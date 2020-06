Amenities

Very large 4 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse, 1640 sq. ft. of living space. Open living room/dining room combo, that flows into the kitchen. All white kitchen with an island. Lots of cabinets, pantry, stainless steel refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Master with on-suite bath. Three additional nice size bedrooms. Great location, close to interstate, schools and shopping. No Section 8. Email agent for showing. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.