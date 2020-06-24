1424 EASTMONT DR NW

Amenities

Open house this Saturday 6/8/19 from 10 AM to 10:30 AM! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! SORRY NO SECTION 8 - OPEN HOUSE, his Saturday 6/8/19 from 10 AM to 10:30 AM! Come out!

Feel at home in this great townhome community! You will love the convenience of living here. Come see this home quickly before its gone.



OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:



- 3 large bedrooms

- 2.5 baths with ensuite to master

- Kitchen with appliances

- Living room



You will LOVE the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!



To view this home, please text Yahya at 404-334-7195 for a showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!



* QUALIFICATIONS

* 3x times the rent in verifiable income

* No criminal history

* No evictions

* Credit score to be 540 or better

* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit

* Application fee is $50 per adult

* NO SECTION 8!



Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2948643)