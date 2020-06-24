All apartments in Conyers
Home
/
Conyers, GA
/
1424 EASTMONT DR NW
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

1424 EASTMONT DR NW

1424 Eastmont Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Eastmont Dr NW, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Open house this Saturday 6/8/19 from 10 AM to 10:30 AM! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! SORRY NO SECTION 8 - OPEN HOUSE, his Saturday 6/8/19 from 10 AM to 10:30 AM! Come out!
Feel at home in this great townhome community! You will love the convenience of living here. Come see this home quickly before its gone.

OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 3 large bedrooms
- 2.5 baths with ensuite to master
- Kitchen with appliances
- Living room

You will LOVE the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!

To view this home, please text Yahya at 404-334-7195 for a showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!

* QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit
* Application fee is $50 per adult
* NO SECTION 8!

Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2948643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 EASTMONT DR NW have any available units?
1424 EASTMONT DR NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
Is 1424 EASTMONT DR NW currently offering any rent specials?
1424 EASTMONT DR NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 EASTMONT DR NW pet-friendly?
No, 1424 EASTMONT DR NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1424 EASTMONT DR NW offer parking?
No, 1424 EASTMONT DR NW does not offer parking.
Does 1424 EASTMONT DR NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 EASTMONT DR NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 EASTMONT DR NW have a pool?
No, 1424 EASTMONT DR NW does not have a pool.
Does 1424 EASTMONT DR NW have accessible units?
No, 1424 EASTMONT DR NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 EASTMONT DR NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 EASTMONT DR NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 EASTMONT DR NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 EASTMONT DR NW does not have units with air conditioning.
