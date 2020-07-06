All apartments in Conyers
1377 Peggy Lane Northwest
Last updated April 20 2020 at 1:45 PM

1377 Peggy Lane Northwest

1377 Peggy Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1377 Peggy Lane Northwest, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Charming 3BR 2BA brick ranch w/rocking chair front porch & lots of gardening potential. You will love your sunny sunken living room open to a spacious family room a great place for entertaining. Hardwood floors, a bright kitchen with breakfast nook. MSTR on main with private BA, plus 2 nice sized BR and 1 more full BA. Spacious fenced-in backyard great for outdoor fun. Close to schools, shopping and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Rockdale County High School
Middle school: Conyers Middle School
Elementary school: Pine Street Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1377 Peggy Lane Northwest have any available units?
1377 Peggy Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
Is 1377 Peggy Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1377 Peggy Lane Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1377 Peggy Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1377 Peggy Lane Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1377 Peggy Lane Northwest offer parking?
No, 1377 Peggy Lane Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1377 Peggy Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1377 Peggy Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1377 Peggy Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 1377 Peggy Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1377 Peggy Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1377 Peggy Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1377 Peggy Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1377 Peggy Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1377 Peggy Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1377 Peggy Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

