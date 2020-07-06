1377 Peggy Lane Northwest

Amenities

***Available Now*** Charming 3BR 2BA brick ranch w/rocking chair front porch & lots of gardening potential. You will love your sunny sunken living room open to a spacious family room a great place for entertaining. Hardwood floors, a bright kitchen with breakfast nook. MSTR on main with private BA, plus 2 nice sized BR and 1 more full BA. Spacious fenced-in backyard great for outdoor fun. Close to schools, shopping and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Rockdale County High School

Middle school: Conyers Middle School

Elementary school: Pine Street Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.