Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Conyers
Find more places like 1204 Lakeview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Conyers, GA
/
1204 Lakeview Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1204 Lakeview Drive
1204 Lakeview Dr NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conyers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1204 Lakeview Dr NW, Conyers, GA 30012
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment. Open floor plan. Call to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1204 Lakeview Drive have any available units?
1204 Lakeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Conyers, GA
.
What amenities does 1204 Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 1204 Lakeview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1204 Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Lakeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Lakeview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Conyers
.
Does 1204 Lakeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Lakeview Drive offers parking.
Does 1204 Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Lakeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Lakeview Drive have a pool?
No, 1204 Lakeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1204 Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Lakeview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Lakeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Lakeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd
Conyers, GA 30013
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Similar Pages
Conyers 1 Bedrooms
Conyers 2 Bedrooms
Conyers Apartments with Balcony
Conyers Dog Friendly Apartments
Conyers Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
East Point, GA
Suwanee, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Austell, GA
Fairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College