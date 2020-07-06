All apartments in Conyers
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 AM

1204 Lakeview Drive

1204 Lakeview Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Lakeview Dr NW, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment. Open floor plan. Call to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Lakeview Drive have any available units?
1204 Lakeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1204 Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 1204 Lakeview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Lakeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Lakeview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1204 Lakeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Lakeview Drive offers parking.
Does 1204 Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Lakeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Lakeview Drive have a pool?
No, 1204 Lakeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1204 Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Lakeview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Lakeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Lakeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

