All apartments in Conley
Find more places like 4582 Richard Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conley, GA
/
4582 Richard Rd
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:43 PM

4582 Richard Rd

4582 Richard Road · (678) 223-0600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4582 Richard Road, Conley, GA 30288

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). MainStreet Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4582 Richard Rd have any available units?
4582 Richard Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
What amenities does 4582 Richard Rd have?
Some of 4582 Richard Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4582 Richard Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4582 Richard Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4582 Richard Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4582 Richard Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4582 Richard Rd offer parking?
No, 4582 Richard Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4582 Richard Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4582 Richard Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4582 Richard Rd have a pool?
No, 4582 Richard Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4582 Richard Rd have accessible units?
No, 4582 Richard Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4582 Richard Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4582 Richard Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4582 Richard Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4582 Richard Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4582 Richard Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAForest Park, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GARiverdale, GA
East Point, GACandler-McAfee, GACollege Park, GAJonesboro, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GADruid Hills, GAUnion City, GAScottdale, GAIrondale, GARedan, GANorth Decatur, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity