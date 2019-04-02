All apartments in Conley
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

4230 Old Rock Cut Road

4230 Old Rock Cut Road · No Longer Available
Location

4230 Old Rock Cut Road, Conley, GA 30288
Conley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious, renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is move in ready! You'll love the recent renovations, convenient location, and most of all, great price! Please contact us today to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 Old Rock Cut Road have any available units?
4230 Old Rock Cut Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
What amenities does 4230 Old Rock Cut Road have?
Some of 4230 Old Rock Cut Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 Old Rock Cut Road currently offering any rent specials?
4230 Old Rock Cut Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 Old Rock Cut Road pet-friendly?
No, 4230 Old Rock Cut Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conley.
Does 4230 Old Rock Cut Road offer parking?
Yes, 4230 Old Rock Cut Road offers parking.
Does 4230 Old Rock Cut Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4230 Old Rock Cut Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 Old Rock Cut Road have a pool?
No, 4230 Old Rock Cut Road does not have a pool.
Does 4230 Old Rock Cut Road have accessible units?
No, 4230 Old Rock Cut Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 Old Rock Cut Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4230 Old Rock Cut Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4230 Old Rock Cut Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4230 Old Rock Cut Road does not have units with air conditioning.
