Last updated March 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

4230 Old Rock Cut Rd

4230 Old Rock Cut Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4230 Old Rock Cut Rd, Conley, GA 30288
Conley

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property ID # 8211081801

Address - 4230 Old Rock Cut Rd, Conley, GA 30288

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2SuFpmE

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/763084

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1325 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Conley, GA is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm: Harris Real Estate Services Inc
Broker Name: Jason Harris
Contact Number: (770)-403-7501
Email Address: jasonharris@harrisreservices.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2SuFpmE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 Old Rock Cut Rd have any available units?
4230 Old Rock Cut Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
Is 4230 Old Rock Cut Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4230 Old Rock Cut Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 Old Rock Cut Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4230 Old Rock Cut Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4230 Old Rock Cut Rd offer parking?
No, 4230 Old Rock Cut Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4230 Old Rock Cut Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4230 Old Rock Cut Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 Old Rock Cut Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4230 Old Rock Cut Rd has a pool.
Does 4230 Old Rock Cut Rd have accessible units?
No, 4230 Old Rock Cut Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 Old Rock Cut Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4230 Old Rock Cut Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4230 Old Rock Cut Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4230 Old Rock Cut Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
