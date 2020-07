Amenities

Beautifully Updated 2 bed 1 bath in an excellent location. New Roof, New Flooring. New paint throughout, "Central AC". Updated Bathroom with Updated Tile, Ceiling fans in master bedroom and living room. Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Gorgeous Backsplash with oak cabinets, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large back yard. Close to I-285 and I-75. Don't miss out on this one! Minimum requirements: 3X rent income, 600+ credit score, no pets, no smokers, positive rental history.