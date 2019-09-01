All apartments in Conley
Find more places like 2114 Slate Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conley, GA
/
2114 Slate Road
Last updated September 1 2019 at 8:07 PM

2114 Slate Road

2114 Slate Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2114 Slate Rd, Conley, GA 30294
Conley

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Slate Road have any available units?
2114 Slate Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
Is 2114 Slate Road currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Slate Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Slate Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2114 Slate Road is pet friendly.
Does 2114 Slate Road offer parking?
No, 2114 Slate Road does not offer parking.
Does 2114 Slate Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Slate Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Slate Road have a pool?
No, 2114 Slate Road does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Slate Road have accessible units?
No, 2114 Slate Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Slate Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 Slate Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 Slate Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2114 Slate Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAForest Park, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GARiverdale, GA
East Point, GACandler-McAfee, GACollege Park, GAJonesboro, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GADruid Hills, GAUnion City, GAScottdale, GAIrondale, GARedan, GANorth Decatur, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College