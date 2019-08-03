Renovated Traditional Ranch in the Center of Conley, 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, Covered Front Porch, Hardwood Flooring throughout the Main Area, Convenient location to schools, shopping, Atlanta, Highways, and Marta.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2016 Rocking Terrace have any available units?
2016 Rocking Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2016 Rocking Terrace have?
Some of 2016 Rocking Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Rocking Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Rocking Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.