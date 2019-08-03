2016 Rocking Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated Traditional Ranch in the Center of Conley, 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, Covered Front Porch, Hardwood Flooring throughout the Main Area, Convenient location to schools, shopping, Atlanta, Highways, and Marta.