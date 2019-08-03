All apartments in Conley
Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:56 AM

2016 Rocking Terrace

2016 Rocking Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Rocking Terrace, Conley, GA 30288
Conley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated Traditional Ranch in the Center of Conley, 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, Covered Front Porch, Hardwood Flooring throughout the Main Area, Convenient location to schools, shopping, Atlanta, Highways, and Marta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Rocking Terrace have any available units?
2016 Rocking Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
What amenities does 2016 Rocking Terrace have?
Some of 2016 Rocking Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Rocking Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Rocking Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Rocking Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2016 Rocking Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conley.
Does 2016 Rocking Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Rocking Terrace offers parking.
Does 2016 Rocking Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Rocking Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Rocking Terrace have a pool?
No, 2016 Rocking Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Rocking Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2016 Rocking Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Rocking Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 Rocking Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 Rocking Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 Rocking Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

