1708 Slate Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Extremely clean 3BR2 BA home is all electric. COMPLETELY RENOVATED! Each room has new paint on walls and new flooring (carpet and vinyl flooring). New ceiling fans installed in every room. New kitchen has an eat-in area and has new oak cabinets with new countertops. Home has living room, 3 bedrooms and laundry area. Rent includes new appliances: refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher and stove/oven. Has a large yard. Home is located in quiet neighborhood. Available immediately. We have adopted a no-pet policy. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).



Rent is $925.00 and security deposit is $925.00. Income must be 3 times the rent. Will do credit check, criminal background, rental history and verify income. Applicant must submit $45 non-refundable application fee for each applicant. Applications are provided through our website (www.hamptonhomestead.com) and not through Rently. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email to: rent@hamptonhomestead.com.