All apartments in Conley
Find more places like 1708 Slate Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conley, GA
/
1708 Slate Rd
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:23 PM

1708 Slate Rd

1708 Slate Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1708 Slate Road, Conley, GA 30288
Conley

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Extremely clean 3BR2 BA home is all electric. COMPLETELY RENOVATED! Each room has new paint on walls and new flooring (carpet and vinyl flooring). New ceiling fans installed in every room. New kitchen has an eat-in area and has new oak cabinets with new countertops. Home has living room, 3 bedrooms and laundry area. Rent includes new appliances: refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher and stove/oven. Has a large yard. Home is located in quiet neighborhood. Available immediately. We have adopted a no-pet policy. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).

Rent is $925.00 and security deposit is $925.00. Income must be 3 times the rent. Will do credit check, criminal background, rental history and verify income. Applicant must submit $45 non-refundable application fee for each applicant. Applications are provided through our website (www.hamptonhomestead.com) and not through Rently. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email to: rent@hamptonhomestead.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Slate Rd have any available units?
1708 Slate Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
What amenities does 1708 Slate Rd have?
Some of 1708 Slate Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Slate Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Slate Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Slate Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Slate Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conley.
Does 1708 Slate Rd offer parking?
No, 1708 Slate Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Slate Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Slate Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Slate Rd have a pool?
No, 1708 Slate Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Slate Rd have accessible units?
No, 1708 Slate Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Slate Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Slate Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Slate Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1708 Slate Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAForest Park, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GARiverdale, GA
East Point, GACandler-McAfee, GACollege Park, GAJonesboro, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GADruid Hills, GAUnion City, GAScottdale, GAIrondale, GARedan, GANorth Decatur, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College