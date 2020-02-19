All apartments in Conley
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1678 Bagpipe Pl

1678 Bagpipe Place · No Longer Available
Location

1678 Bagpipe Place, Conley, GA 30288
Conley

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3br/1.5 brick ranch home, new central and heating system. master bedroom with half bath, hardwood floors throughout, fenced back yard

Rent: $895.00
Deposit: $895.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1678 Bagpipe Pl have any available units?
1678 Bagpipe Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
Is 1678 Bagpipe Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1678 Bagpipe Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1678 Bagpipe Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1678 Bagpipe Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conley.
Does 1678 Bagpipe Pl offer parking?
No, 1678 Bagpipe Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1678 Bagpipe Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1678 Bagpipe Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1678 Bagpipe Pl have a pool?
No, 1678 Bagpipe Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1678 Bagpipe Pl have accessible units?
No, 1678 Bagpipe Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1678 Bagpipe Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1678 Bagpipe Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1678 Bagpipe Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1678 Bagpipe Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

