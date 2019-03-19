All apartments in Conley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1555 Keystone Drive

1555 Keystone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1555 Keystone Dr, Conley, GA 30288
Conley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,662 sf home is located in Conley, GA. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 Keystone Drive have any available units?
1555 Keystone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
What amenities does 1555 Keystone Drive have?
Some of 1555 Keystone Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 Keystone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1555 Keystone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 Keystone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1555 Keystone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1555 Keystone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1555 Keystone Drive offers parking.
Does 1555 Keystone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 Keystone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 Keystone Drive have a pool?
No, 1555 Keystone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1555 Keystone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1555 Keystone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 Keystone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1555 Keystone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1555 Keystone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1555 Keystone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
