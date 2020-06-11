All apartments in Conley
1365 Conley Road - E-10
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1365 Conley Road - E-10

1365 Conley Road · (404) 500-1335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1365 Conley Road, Conley, GA 30288
Conley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Bask in hometown serenity just minutes outside the city of Atlanta.

Nestled in a residential neighborhood this small apartment community offers beautiful BRAND NEW INTERIORS featuring:

- Gated Community
- Espresso/Cherry Kitchen Cabinetry
- Granite Countertops
- Tile Shower Surround
- Espresso Bath Vanity w/granite
- Energy Efficient
- Premium Lighting & Fixtures
- Utilities: Resident- Energy Efficient Electric, Water and Sewer
Trash Included

Beautiful trees and green space abound. Conley is located in Clayton County sitting less than 10 miles southeast of Downtown Atlanta. Predominantly a residential area, Conley offers a quiet place to come home to after a busy day that's also within short driving distance to the metropolitan buzz.

Our location to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is just minutes away, making travel plans easy to execute. Our ideal commuter friendly location near the following intersections makes navigation a snap!

Interstate I-285 1.33
Interstate I-675 1.34
Interstate 75 3.22
Gillem Logistic Center 2.0
Hartsfield Jackson Airport 3.6
Downtown Atlanta 7.34
Georgia State University 9.8
Georgia Tech 12.8
Midtown Atlanta 10.
Clayton State University 8.2

Other great amenities within close proximity to Conley, including Starlight Drive-In Theatre, Perkerson Park, Lakewood Amphitheatre, Southlake Mall, and Clayton State University.
Local Schools: Forest Park High School, Forest Park Middle School, Huie Elementary School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 Conley Road - E-10 have any available units?
1365 Conley Road - E-10 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1365 Conley Road - E-10 have?
Some of 1365 Conley Road - E-10's amenities include granite counters, parking, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 Conley Road - E-10 currently offering any rent specials?
1365 Conley Road - E-10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 Conley Road - E-10 pet-friendly?
No, 1365 Conley Road - E-10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conley.
Does 1365 Conley Road - E-10 offer parking?
Yes, 1365 Conley Road - E-10 does offer parking.
Does 1365 Conley Road - E-10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1365 Conley Road - E-10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 Conley Road - E-10 have a pool?
No, 1365 Conley Road - E-10 does not have a pool.
Does 1365 Conley Road - E-10 have accessible units?
No, 1365 Conley Road - E-10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 Conley Road - E-10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1365 Conley Road - E-10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1365 Conley Road - E-10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1365 Conley Road - E-10 does not have units with air conditioning.
