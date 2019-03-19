1251 Old Conley

Amenities

Newly renovated, all electric 3BR/1BA home. Each room has new paint on walls. New ceiling fans installed in every room. Kitchen features new cabinets/countertops and is large with an eat-in area. Clean carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. Separate laundry room with hook-ups. Rent includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove/oven. Home is located in quiet neighborhood. No Pets Please. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).



Rent is $850.00 and security deposit is $850.00. Income must be 3 times the rent. Will do credit check, criminal background, rental history and verify income. Applicant must submit $45 non-refundable application fee for each applicant.



Submit application at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income (fax 678-609-4734 or email to rent@hamptonhomestead.com).