1243 Old Conley

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly renovated, all electric 2BR/1BA home. Each room has new paint on walls. New ceiling fans installed in every room. Kitchen is large with an eat-in area. Clean carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. Separate laundry room with hook-ups and plenty of storage room. Rent includes refrigerator, and stove/oven. Back has a large deck. Yard includes a storage shed. Home is located in quiet neighborhood. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).



Rent is $800.00 and security deposit is $800.00. Income must be 3 times the rent. Will do credit check, criminal background, rental history and verify income. Applicant must submit $45 non-refundable application fee for each applicant. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax at 678-609-4734 or email to kathy@hamptonhomestead.com. We have adopted a no-pet policy. Apply at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com



Call 678-592-5735 for additional details or log on to our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com.



Built: 1949 SF: 1,089