Conley, GA
1243 Old Conley
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:47 PM

1243 Old Conley

1243 Old Conley Rd · No Longer Available
1243 Old Conley Rd, Conley, GA 30288
Conley

air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
on-site laundry
Newly renovated, all electric 2BR/1BA home. Each room has new paint on walls. New ceiling fans installed in every room. Kitchen is large with an eat-in area. Clean carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. Separate laundry room with hook-ups and plenty of storage room. Rent includes refrigerator, and stove/oven. Back has a large deck. Yard includes a storage shed. Home is located in quiet neighborhood. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).

Rent is $800.00 and security deposit is $800.00. Income must be 3 times the rent. Will do credit check, criminal background, rental history and verify income. Applicant must submit $45 non-refundable application fee for each applicant. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax at 678-609-4734 or email to kathy@hamptonhomestead.com. We have adopted a no-pet policy. Apply at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com

Call 678-592-5735 for additional details or log on to our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com.

Built: 1949 SF: 1,089

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 Old Conley have any available units?
1243 Old Conley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
What amenities does 1243 Old Conley have?
Some of 1243 Old Conley's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 Old Conley currently offering any rent specials?
1243 Old Conley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 Old Conley pet-friendly?
No, 1243 Old Conley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conley.
Does 1243 Old Conley offer parking?
No, 1243 Old Conley does not offer parking.
Does 1243 Old Conley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 Old Conley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 Old Conley have a pool?
No, 1243 Old Conley does not have a pool.
Does 1243 Old Conley have accessible units?
No, 1243 Old Conley does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 Old Conley have units with dishwashers?
No, 1243 Old Conley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1243 Old Conley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1243 Old Conley has units with air conditioning.

