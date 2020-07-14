All apartments in Columbus
Walden Pond Apartments

7840 Moon Rd · (205) 576-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7840 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA 31909

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 736 SR · Avail. Aug 7

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walden Pond Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car wash area
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Welcome to the refined life at Walden Pond. Located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Walden Pond offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens. Our community amenities include a sparkling saltwater pool with WiFi access, tennis court, 24-hour fitness center, personal car-cleaning area, and a tranquil fishing pond. Walden Pond Apartments is pet-friendly, too, because we know your furry ones are important to you. Our pet residents can stretch out in our bark park or enjoy a walk along our beautiful walking trail. Walden Pond is also just a short drive away from Ft. Benning, and we offer special discounts to our military residents.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: Application fee $65, Administration fee $100
Deposit: Starts at $250
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
fee: $500
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $500
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walden Pond Apartments have any available units?
Walden Pond Apartments has a unit available for $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Walden Pond Apartments have?
Some of Walden Pond Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walden Pond Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Walden Pond Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walden Pond Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Walden Pond Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Walden Pond Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Walden Pond Apartments offers parking.
Does Walden Pond Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Walden Pond Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Walden Pond Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Walden Pond Apartments has a pool.
Does Walden Pond Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Walden Pond Apartments has accessible units.
Does Walden Pond Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walden Pond Apartments has units with dishwashers.
