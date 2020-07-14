Amenities
Welcome to the refined life at Walden Pond. Located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Walden Pond offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens. Our community amenities include a sparkling saltwater pool with WiFi access, tennis court, 24-hour fitness center, personal car-cleaning area, and a tranquil fishing pond. Walden Pond Apartments is pet-friendly, too, because we know your furry ones are important to you. Our pet residents can stretch out in our bark park or enjoy a walk along our beautiful walking trail. Walden Pond is also just a short drive away from Ft. Benning, and we offer special discounts to our military residents.