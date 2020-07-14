Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool internet access tennis court cats allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area conference room courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

Welcome to the refined life at Walden Pond. Located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Walden Pond offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens. Our community amenities include a sparkling saltwater pool with WiFi access, tennis court, 24-hour fitness center, personal car-cleaning area, and a tranquil fishing pond. Walden Pond Apartments is pet-friendly, too, because we know your furry ones are important to you. Our pet residents can stretch out in our bark park or enjoy a walk along our beautiful walking trail. Walden Pond is also just a short drive away from Ft. Benning, and we offer special discounts to our military residents.