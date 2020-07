Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool garage volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill car wash area clubhouse conference room dog park e-payments fire pit game room internet access tennis court

Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages. Lullwater is your pet-friendly apartment community in Columbus, and we're close to shopping and dining. We're also just 20 minutes from Ft. Benning, GA. We can't wait to meet you!