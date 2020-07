Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated cable included oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool internet access

Liberty Commons offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location at a reasonable price. Our homes feature a full-size washer and dryer in EVERY home, open and spacious floor plans, white kitchen appliances, curved shower rods (select homes) and more! Liberty Commons offers a multitude of resident amenities including a stunning sparkling swimming pool, newly renovated community clubhouse and on-site fitness center and outdoor playground area. Open 1st Saturday of EVERY month: 10:00am - 4:00pm! PREFERRED EMPLOYER PROGRAM: All those who employed at St. Francis Hospital, Aflac or TSYS are eligible for $200 OFF your security deposit!* Call for details. *Liberty Commons participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.