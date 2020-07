Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal microwave range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill business center car wash area internet access playground

At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features. Have a pet? They'll be sure to enjoy stretching their legs on our beautiful natural walking trail & lounging in their very spacious apartment homes. Only 15 minutes to Ft. Benning or Downtown Riverwalk & 5 minutes to all the best shopping & dining Columbus has to offer!