Lease Length: 7 months, 9 months, and 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $87.50-$300
Move-in Fees: Reservation fee $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200 per pet, cats and dogs only
limit: 2
rent: $15/month, per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: First come, first serve.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.