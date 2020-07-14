All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like Greenhill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, GA
/
Greenhill
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Greenhill

Open Now until 6pm
3525 Gentian Boulevard · (706) 407-2732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA 31907

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit M04B · Avail. Sep 6

$549

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 483 sqft

Unit M04A · Avail. now

$549

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 483 sqft

Unit L02B · Avail. now

$549

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 483 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit N03C · Avail. Sep 6

$449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 386 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit R05A · Avail. now

$449

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 344 sqft

Unit P09D · Avail. Aug 6

$449

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 344 sqft

Unit P07C · Avail. now

$449

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 344 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenhill.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
internet access
package receiving
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University. This is a chance to live somewhere most students can only dream of living. At The Hill, youll find charming apartments near Columbus State University and amenities to suit your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 months, 9 months, and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $87.50-$300
Move-in Fees: Reservation fee $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200 per pet, cats and dogs only
limit: 2
rent: $15/month, per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: First come, first serve.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenhill have any available units?
Greenhill has 11 units available starting at $449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenhill have?
Some of Greenhill's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenhill currently offering any rent specials?
Greenhill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenhill pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenhill is pet friendly.
Does Greenhill offer parking?
Yes, Greenhill offers parking.
Does Greenhill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greenhill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenhill have a pool?
Yes, Greenhill has a pool.
Does Greenhill have accessible units?
No, Greenhill does not have accessible units.
Does Greenhill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenhill has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Greenhill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr
Columbus, GA 31904
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway
Columbus, GA 31909
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy
Columbus, GA 31909
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr
Columbus, GA 31909

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with GymColumbus Apartments with Pool
Columbus Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPeachtree City, GA
LaGrange, GAPhenix City, AL
Opelika, ALGriffin, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus State UniversityColumbus Technical College
Auburn UniversityChattahoochee Valley Community College
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity