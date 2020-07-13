Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access tennis court parking 24hr maintenance

Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Our fully renovated 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes showcase incredible updates & finishes including a spacious laundry room with BRAND-NEW washer & dryer, radiant white shaker-style kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with built-in microwave, designer lighting & hardware package, gorgeous wood-style vinyl flooring throughout & more! The surrounding neighborhood is sure to offer you a relaxing environment and a multitude of culturally enriching experiences, making Azalea Ridge the ideal place to call home. Don't wait - call & schedule a personal tour today!