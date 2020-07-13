All apartments in Columbus
Azalea Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

Azalea Ridge

1400 Boxwood Blvd · (706) 705-8417
Location

1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA 31906

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-5203 · Avail. now

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 1-1112 · Avail. now

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Azalea Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
tennis court
parking
24hr maintenance
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Our fully renovated 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes showcase incredible updates & finishes including a spacious laundry room with BRAND-NEW washer & dryer, radiant white shaker-style kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with built-in microwave, designer lighting & hardware package, gorgeous wood-style vinyl flooring throughout & more! The surrounding neighborhood is sure to offer you a relaxing environment and a multitude of culturally enriching experiences, making Azalea Ridge the ideal place to call home. Don't wait - call & schedule a personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $99 up to $500 based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per household (refundable)
fee: $150 per household (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Azalea Ridge have any available units?
Azalea Ridge has 2 units available starting at $1,264 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Azalea Ridge have?
Some of Azalea Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Azalea Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Azalea Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Azalea Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Azalea Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Azalea Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Azalea Ridge offers parking.
Does Azalea Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Azalea Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Azalea Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Azalea Ridge has a pool.
Does Azalea Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Azalea Ridge has accessible units.
Does Azalea Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Azalea Ridge has units with dishwashers.
