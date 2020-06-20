All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 7361 Sorrel Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, GA
/
7361 Sorrel Ct
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:28 AM

7361 Sorrel Ct

7361 Sorrel Court · (706) 327-2255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7361 Sorrel Court, Columbus, GA 31909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2202 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PERFECT FIT FOR YOUR FAMILY! Amazing 4 BR 2.5 BA Home nestled in a wonderful community in North Columbus, Two Story home w/ Over 2200 SF of ultimate beauty, Gorgeous Great Room w/ Fireplace, Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Counter Tops plus Stainless Steel Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker, Microwave, Dishwasher, Formal Dining Room, Gleaming Hardwood floors, Large Laundry Room, Huge Patio Overlooking Fenced Backyard, Security System (Resident responsibility), 2-Car Garage w/ Extra Storage, Convenient Location with close proximity to Schools, Shopping, and the interstates to Ft. Benning. No Cats Allowed (2202 SF)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7361 Sorrel Ct have any available units?
7361 Sorrel Ct has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7361 Sorrel Ct have?
Some of 7361 Sorrel Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7361 Sorrel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7361 Sorrel Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7361 Sorrel Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7361 Sorrel Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7361 Sorrel Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7361 Sorrel Ct does offer parking.
Does 7361 Sorrel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7361 Sorrel Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7361 Sorrel Ct have a pool?
No, 7361 Sorrel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7361 Sorrel Ct have accessible units?
No, 7361 Sorrel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7361 Sorrel Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7361 Sorrel Ct has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7361 Sorrel Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr
Columbus, GA 31904
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd
Columbus, GA 31906
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave
Columbus, GA 31904
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy
Columbus, GA 31909

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with PoolColumbus Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbus Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPeachtree City, GA
LaGrange, GAPhenix City, AL
Opelika, ALGriffin, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus State UniversityColumbus Technical College
Auburn UniversityChattahoochee Valley Community College
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity