7361 Sorrel Ct

Amenities
PERFECT FIT FOR YOUR FAMILY! Amazing 4 BR 2.5 BA Home nestled in a wonderful community in North Columbus, Two Story home w/ Over 2200 SF of ultimate beauty, Gorgeous Great Room w/ Fireplace, Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Counter Tops plus Stainless Steel Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker, Microwave, Dishwasher, Formal Dining Room, Gleaming Hardwood floors, Large Laundry Room, Huge Patio Overlooking Fenced Backyard, Security System (Resident responsibility), 2-Car Garage w/ Extra Storage, Convenient Location with close proximity to Schools, Shopping, and the interstates to Ft. Benning. No Cats Allowed (2202 SF)