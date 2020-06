Amenities

in unit laundry fireplace some paid utils carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful Apartment in Heart of Uptown! - Property Id: 293776



The historic Battle House in Uptown Columbus has a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment for rent. Within walking distance to all shops, restaurants, the river walk, and more! The apartment features original stained glass windows with historic character and charm.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293776

Property Id 293776



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5836878)