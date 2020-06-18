All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 61 Eddy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, GA
/
61 Eddy Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:36 PM

61 Eddy Drive

61 Eddy Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1519846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

61 Eddy Drive, Columbus, GA 31903

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
A coveted rental home located in Columbus! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--1,428 square feet
--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances
--Covered front porch
--Detached carport
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Central air conditioning
--Ceiling fans throughout
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Carport,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Eddy Drive have any available units?
61 Eddy Drive has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Eddy Drive have?
Some of 61 Eddy Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Eddy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
61 Eddy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Eddy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 Eddy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 61 Eddy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 61 Eddy Drive does offer parking.
Does 61 Eddy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Eddy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Eddy Drive have a pool?
No, 61 Eddy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 61 Eddy Drive have accessible units?
No, 61 Eddy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Eddy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Eddy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 61 Eddy Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr
Columbus, GA 31904
Liberty Commons Apartments
3390 N Lumpkin Rd
Columbus, GA 31903
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard
Columbus, GA 31907
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy
Columbus, GA 31909
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr
Columbus, GA 31820
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr
Columbus, GA 31909

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with PoolColumbus Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbus Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPeachtree City, GA
LaGrange, GAPhenix City, AL
Opelika, ALGriffin, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus State UniversityColumbus Technical College
Auburn UniversityChattahoochee Valley Community College
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity