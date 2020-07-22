All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:43 PM

4545 Kerz Court

4545 Kerz Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2018108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4545 Kerz Court, Columbus, GA 31907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,092

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1596 square feet of space, minutes away from I-185. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.georgia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 Kerz Court have any available units?
4545 Kerz Court has a unit available for $1,092 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4545 Kerz Court currently offering any rent specials?
4545 Kerz Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 Kerz Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4545 Kerz Court is pet friendly.
Does 4545 Kerz Court offer parking?
No, 4545 Kerz Court does not offer parking.
Does 4545 Kerz Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 Kerz Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 Kerz Court have a pool?
No, 4545 Kerz Court does not have a pool.
Does 4545 Kerz Court have accessible units?
No, 4545 Kerz Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 Kerz Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4545 Kerz Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4545 Kerz Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4545 Kerz Court does not have units with air conditioning.
