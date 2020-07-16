All apartments in Columbus
3741 Caspian Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3741 Caspian Dr.

3741 Caspian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3741 Caspian Drive, Columbus, GA 31906

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3741 Caspian Dr. Available 08/01/20 Near Ft. Benning - 3 bedrooms
2 baths
Formal Living Room
Formal Dining Room
Great Room with fireplace
Eat in Kitchen
Fenced backyard
$300 non refundable pet fee per pet. They must be approved by management.

(RLNE4346054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3741 Caspian Dr. have any available units?
3741 Caspian Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, GA.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3741 Caspian Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3741 Caspian Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3741 Caspian Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3741 Caspian Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3741 Caspian Dr. offer parking?
No, 3741 Caspian Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3741 Caspian Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3741 Caspian Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3741 Caspian Dr. have a pool?
No, 3741 Caspian Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3741 Caspian Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3741 Caspian Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3741 Caspian Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3741 Caspian Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3741 Caspian Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3741 Caspian Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
