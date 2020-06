Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

Gorgeous Newly Renovated Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home- Upper Unit. Hardwood Floors, New Windows, Central AC system, and Appliances. Inviting Balcony to Enjoy all Year Round As Well As Large Fenced In Back Yard . Water/ Sewer/ Garbage Included. Have Peace of Mind Knowing this Property is Professionally Managed and Has 24/7 Emergency Maintenence, In Case You Would Need It. Won't stay vacant long. This Is A Must See!

