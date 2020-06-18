Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, GA
/
3003 Bellanca St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM
3003 Bellanca St
3003 Bellanca Street
No Longer Available
Location
3003 Bellanca Street, Columbus, GA 31909
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Brick home with a living room, Full kitchen with new stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. W/D connections. Central H/A. Ceiling fans. Shed. Covered 2 car pad. Huge corner lot. NO HAPP
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3003 Bellanca St have any available units?
3003 Bellanca St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, GA
.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3003 Bellanca St have?
Some of 3003 Bellanca St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3003 Bellanca St currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Bellanca St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Bellanca St pet-friendly?
No, 3003 Bellanca St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 3003 Bellanca St offer parking?
No, 3003 Bellanca St does not offer parking.
Does 3003 Bellanca St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 Bellanca St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Bellanca St have a pool?
No, 3003 Bellanca St does not have a pool.
Does 3003 Bellanca St have accessible units?
No, 3003 Bellanca St does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Bellanca St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3003 Bellanca St has units with dishwashers.
