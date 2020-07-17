All apartments in Columbus
2831 Thomas St
2831 Thomas St

2831 Thomas Street · No Longer Available
Location

2831 Thomas Street, Columbus, GA 31906

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
This (1)Bedroom/ (1)Bathroom home has been totally renovated inside. This all brick beauty has Stainless Appliances, ceiling fans, tile and wood flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 Thomas St have any available units?
2831 Thomas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, GA.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 Thomas St have?
Some of 2831 Thomas St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 Thomas St currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Thomas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Thomas St pet-friendly?
No, 2831 Thomas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2831 Thomas St offer parking?
No, 2831 Thomas St does not offer parking.
Does 2831 Thomas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2831 Thomas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Thomas St have a pool?
No, 2831 Thomas St does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Thomas St have accessible units?
No, 2831 Thomas St does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 Thomas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2831 Thomas St does not have units with dishwashers.
