Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

2614 19th Ave

2614 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2614 19th Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Living Room W/Fireplace(Which Is Non-Operational), Dining Room, Bonus Room, Kitchen W/Stove, Laundry Room, Central H/A, Rear Fence, Garage(Outdoor Pets Only)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 19th Ave have any available units?
2614 19th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, GA.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 19th Ave have?
Some of 2614 19th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 19th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2614 19th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 19th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 19th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2614 19th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2614 19th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2614 19th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 19th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 19th Ave have a pool?
No, 2614 19th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2614 19th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2614 19th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 19th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 19th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
