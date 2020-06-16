Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM
2614 19th Ave
2614 19th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2614 19th Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Living Room W/Fireplace(Which Is Non-Operational), Dining Room, Bonus Room, Kitchen W/Stove, Laundry Room, Central H/A, Rear Fence, Garage(Outdoor Pets Only)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2614 19th Ave have any available units?
2614 19th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, GA
.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2614 19th Ave have?
Some of 2614 19th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2614 19th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2614 19th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 19th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 19th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2614 19th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2614 19th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2614 19th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 19th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 19th Ave have a pool?
No, 2614 19th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2614 19th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2614 19th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 19th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 19th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave
Columbus, GA 31904
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway
Columbus, GA 31909
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard
Columbus, GA 31907
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy
Columbus, GA 31909
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr
Columbus, GA 31909
