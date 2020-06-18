1528 23rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly updated & move-in ready! 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Columbus GA has fresh interior and exterior paint giving this home a clean aesthetic. Many new features throughout, including fixtures, lighting, and flooring. If you're looking for storage, this home has you covered. Plenty of closet space, kitchen cabinets, and even an outbuilding that could be used as a workshop or converted into a garage. This gem is located just blocks from Lakebottom Park, Columbus High School, and shopping.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.