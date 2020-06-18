All apartments in Columbus
1528 23rd Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:42 PM

1528 23rd Street

1528 23rd Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1524107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1528 23rd Street, Columbus, GA 31901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly updated & move-in ready! 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Columbus GA has fresh interior and exterior paint giving this home a clean aesthetic. Many new features throughout, including fixtures, lighting, and flooring. If you're looking for storage, this home has you covered. Plenty of closet space, kitchen cabinets, and even an outbuilding that could be used as a workshop or converted into a garage. This gem is located just blocks from Lakebottom Park, Columbus High School, and shopping.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 23rd Street have any available units?
1528 23rd Street has a unit available for $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1528 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1528 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1528 23rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1528 23rd Street does offer parking.
Does 1528 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 1528 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1528 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1528 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 23rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 23rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
