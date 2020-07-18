All apartments in Columbus
1335 Freedom Ridge Drive

1335 Freedom Ridge Drive · (706) 570-3115
Location

1335 Freedom Ridge Drive, Columbus, GA 31907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1335 Freedom Ridge Drive · Avail. Aug 5

$1,650

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1335 Freedom Ridge Drive Available 08/05/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Baths 2 Car Garage - Immaculate 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with a 2 Car Garage, Fenced yard and patio. Hardwood, 2-story entry foyer. Formal living room, Formal dining room and large den with fireplace. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry. Total electric. 4 Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Laundry room upstairs. Master bedroom with sitting area. Master bath with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Convenient to Ft Benning.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1907624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Freedom Ridge Drive have any available units?
1335 Freedom Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 Freedom Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1335 Freedom Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 Freedom Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Freedom Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Freedom Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1335 Freedom Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1335 Freedom Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1335 Freedom Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1335 Freedom Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 Freedom Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Freedom Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1335 Freedom Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Freedom Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1335 Freedom Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Freedom Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 Freedom Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
