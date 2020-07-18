Amenities
1335 Freedom Ridge Drive Available 08/05/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Baths 2 Car Garage - Immaculate 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with a 2 Car Garage, Fenced yard and patio. Hardwood, 2-story entry foyer. Formal living room, Formal dining room and large den with fireplace. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry. Total electric. 4 Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Laundry room upstairs. Master bedroom with sitting area. Master bath with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Convenient to Ft Benning.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1907624)